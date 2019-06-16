Urethane Coatings – from Era Polymers

Search

Urethane Coatings (UC) from Era Polymers offer a wide range of polyurethane protective coatings for timber, parquetry, cork and concrete flooring. UC coatings enhance the flooring, retain the natural beauty of the substrate while increasing its longevity.

The product range includes both single and 2 component polyurethane systems as well as oil based and waterborne polyurethane systems.

2 - 4 Green St
Banksmeadow, NSW 2019
AUSTRALIA

Ph: +612 9666 3888
Fax: +612 9666 4805

Related Era Polymers News

Supplier news
Eracast TL in 65D and 70D for tooling and prototyping
16/06/19 - Era Polymers offers Eracast Tooling Grades (Eracast TL) specifically designed for tooling and prototyping applications.
Supplier news
High quality floor coatings for timber floors
16/06/19 - Urethane Coatings offers a comprehensive range of floor coating systems for a variety of floors including timber, parquetry, cork and concrete.
Supplier news
Eracast RT UV stable cold castable polyurethanes
15/06/19 - Era Polymers has added a new UV stable range to their cold castable polyurethanes.
Supplier news
Bringing a heritage timber floor back to life
07/01/19 - Two coating products from Urethane Coatings, Timberseal and Monothane Satin were utilised to restore a heritage timber floor in a building in Sydney.
Supplier news
Gilt Edge Industries adds Urethane Coatings’ Monothane Silver to their range
20/12/18 - Gilt Edge Industries specialises in supplying an extensive range of flooring preparation and installation products to the NZ construction sector.
2 - 4 Green Street
Banksmeadow
NSW 2019
Tel: 02 96663788
Fax: 02 9666 4805

