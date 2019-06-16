Urethane Coatings – from Era Polymers

Urethane Coatings (UC) from Era Polymers offer a wide range of polyurethane protective coatings for timber, parquetry, cork and concrete flooring. UC coatings enhance the flooring, retain the natural beauty of the substrate while increasing its longevity.

The product range includes both single and 2 component polyurethane systems as well as oil based and waterborne polyurethane systems.

