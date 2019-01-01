Urethane Coatings – Australian made protective coatings suitable for timber, parquetry, cork and concrete
by Era Polymers
Urethane Coatings (UC) offer a wide range of polyurethane protective coatings for timber, parquetry, cork and concrete flooring. UC coatings enhance the flooring, retain the natural beauty of the substrate while increasing its longevity.
Our product range includes both single and 2 component polyurethane systems as well as oil based and waterborne polyurethane systems.Era Polymers information and contact details
2 - 4 Green Street
Banksmeadow
NSW 2019
Tel: 02 96663788
Fax: 02 9666 4805
