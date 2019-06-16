Klingstone® Paths - A Solution to Footpath Maintenance

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Klingstone® 400 is a single component, environmentally friendly polyurethane that permanently binds and stabilises soil/sand by essentially gluing the particles together.

Klingstone® 400 has the ability to bind aggregates of varying sizes from pea gravel to sand particles so is suitable for a variety of applications including:

Pea Gravel Pathways - Retains the natural look of pea gravel. Resulting in an aesthetically pleasing, safe & functional surfacing.

Pathways around structures e.g. Tree Pits - Creates Soil Stabilisation

Areas prone to high erosion - Walking Tracks, Creek Crossings, High Traffic Areas

Klingstone® 400 - A Solution to Footpath Maintenance

Easy to Apply - Requires no specialised training for application

Single Component - No mixing required

Moisture Cured - Reacts with moisture in the air to cure completely

Inert once cured - Becomes a solid resin

Two Grades - Grade used will depend on application

Era Polymers manufacture Klingstone® under licence in Australia which means local delivery times!

For more information contact Era Polymers on 02 9666 3788 or email erapol@erapol.com.au, www.erapol.com.au