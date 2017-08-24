Search
Joint sealant for concrete

By Era Polymers 24 August 2017
MGP168 joint sealant is formulated for quick adhesion to prepared concrete
Era Polymers presents the MGP168, a two-part hybrid polyurea elastomeric joint filler primarily used as a joint sealant in warehouses, factories and selected outdoor areas on industrial estates. The joint sealant is also recommended for spalled joint repair, random joint filling and patching works.

MGP168 is a 1:1 parts by volume mixed elastomer with low viscosity for easy mixing, and is also insensitive to moisture. Grey in colour, the joint filler can be applied in a number of ways including through cartridges, by hand, or using a plural component machine.

The joint sealant from Era Polymers is formulated for quick adhesion to prepared concrete as well as fast curing, allowing for a swift application.

For further information, please visit www.erapol.com.au.

