High quality floor coatings for timber floors

By Era Polymers 16 June 2019
article image Urethane Coatings is a manufacturer of high quality specialist floor coatings
Urethane Coatings offers a comprehensive range of floor coating systems for a variety of floors including timber, parquetry, cork and concrete. 

A manufacturer of high quality specialist floor coatings since 1979, the company was acquired by Era Polymers in 2013, and has, since then, considerably strengthened their position in the coatings industry in both product range and service quality.

Reputed for their product quality, customer service and technical capability, Urethane Coatings offers the following systems, together with a comprehensive range of ancillary products for your flooring needs.

Polyurethane in Gloss, Semi Gloss, Satin & Matt

  • Monothane
  • Duothane

Organic Oil

  • Modified Gloss, Satin & Matt
  • Tungseal
  • Natural Decking Oil
  • Timberclean

Water Soluble

  • Puraseal
  • Purathane (Gloss, Satin & Matt)
  • Purathane Two Pack (Gloss, Satin & Matt)
  • Puramax
  • Purashine (Gloss & Satin)
  • Purastrip

Floor coatings by Urethane Coatings are proudly manufactured in Australia.

Floor Coatings Flooring