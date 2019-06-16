High quality floor coatings for timber floors

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Urethane Coatings offers a comprehensive range of floor coating systems for a variety of floors including timber, parquetry, cork and concrete.

A manufacturer of high quality specialist floor coatings since 1979, the company was acquired by Era Polymers in 2013, and has, since then, considerably strengthened their position in the coatings industry in both product range and service quality.

Reputed for their product quality, customer service and technical capability, Urethane Coatings offers the following systems, together with a comprehensive range of ancillary products for your flooring needs.

Polyurethane in Gloss, Semi Gloss, Satin & Matt

Monothane

Duothane

Organic Oil

Modified Gloss, Satin & Matt

Tungseal

Natural Decking Oil

Timberclean

Water Soluble

Puraseal

Purathane (Gloss, Satin & Matt)

Purathane Two Pack (Gloss, Satin & Matt)

Puramax

Purashine (Gloss & Satin)

Purastrip

Floor coatings by Urethane Coatings are proudly manufactured in Australia.