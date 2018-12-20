Gilt Edge Industries adds Urethane Coatings’ Monothane Silver to their range

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Monothane Silver: Bringing shine to the gymnasium at Kelston Girls Grammar School

Gilt Edge Industries Ltd specialises in supplying an extensive range of flooring preparation and installation accessory products to the New Zealand flooring and construction sectors.

Gilt Edge Industries operates a comprehensive distribution network across New Zealand comprising of eight trade depots and storage facilities. The company leverages this expanding distribution footprint to stock and sellan extensive range of premium quality flooring adhesives, concrete moisture control products, engineered levelling cements, transition trims and stair nosings, underlayments and associated products.

Gilt Edge Industries also stocks a range of timber floor coatings to which they have now added the Monothane Silver Range from Urethane Coatings, a division of Era Polymers .

The Monothane Silver Range includes Silverseal Moisture Cure Polyurethane - Cork & Timber Finish; Monothane Silver Satin Moisture Cure Polyurethane - Cork & Timber Finish; and Monothane Silver Gloss Moisture Cure Polyurethane - Cork & Timber Finish.

Key benefits of the Monothane Silver Range include easy application; excellent flow and self levelling; single pack; durability; economical; and suitable for all timber species.