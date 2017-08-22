Fecken – Kirfel representative visits Era Polymers customers

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Fecken – Kirfel sets the global benchmark for cutting precision and reliability

Thomas Weber, the Area Sales Manager of Fecken – Kirfel Germany, a world leader in precision cutting machines, visited Era Polymers in March this year. Era Polymers is the sole representative of Fecken – Kirfel in Australia and New Zealand.

On his visits to customers, Thomas was accompanied by Era representatives Tom Butt (Era Machine Specialist) in Sydney, Tom and James Dumitriu (Technical Sales – VIC) in Melbourne and Craig Bishop (Technical Sales – NZ) in New Zealand.

Fecken – Kirfel manufactures cutting machines for processing PU flexible foam, PE foam, rigid foam, rubber, neoprene, expanded rubber cork, fleece and honeycombed materials among many more.

Setting the global benchmark for cutting precision and reliability, Fecken – Kirfel offers a broad range of cutting machines including horizontal and vertical splitting machines, profiling machines (convoluter), contour cutting machines, and peeling machines.

For more information about Fecken – Kirfel precision cutting machines, please visit the Era Polymers website www.erapol.com.au.