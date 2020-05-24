Eraspray ES81A HB high performance polyurethane spray

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Era Polymers presents Eraspray ES81A HB, a premium grade, high performance solvented polyurethane spray elastomer formulated for thicker application, rapid build-up capacity and excellent bonding to various substrates.

Eraspray ES81A HB is used in various applications including the lining of flotation cells, hoppers, truck bodies and chutes.

Eraspray ES81A HB polyurethane spray elastomer offers 3-4 times thicker application than conventional solvented spray elastomer systems due to its high solids content; rapid build-up capacity without solvent entrapment and sagging; excellent abrasion resistance and corrosion protection; ability to bond to any substrate when appropriate surface preparation and primers are used; flexibility to cope with movement of machinery or substrate; and application with standard airless spray equipment.

Eraspray ES81A HB can be pigmented to a suitable colour by adding Era Polymers’ liquid pigment products during the mixing stage.

For ease of application, Eraspray ES81A HB is a 3-component product supplied in pre-weighed kits and packaged in such a way that all three components can be mixed together in the Part A pail.

For more information on primers and polyurethane spray products from Era Polymers, please call 02 9666 3788 or email erapol@erapol.com.au.