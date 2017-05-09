Erapol XL Series pre polymer grades with low free TDI content

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Erapol XLE and XLS Series are typically used for demanding dynamic applications

Era Polymers offers a range of low free TDI pre polymer grades in their XL Series. Like the L-Grades, the XL-Grades offer reduced levels of free TDI.

The two low free TDI XL Series pre polymer grades from Era Polymers include Erapol XLE polyethers and Erapol XLS polyesters.

Both Erapol XLE Series and Erapol XLS Series have very low free TDI content of less than 0.1% as well as low viscosity and long pot life, enabling greater flexibility and ease of processing.

The Erapol XLE product range is a new generation of liquid isocyanate terminated pre polymer based on 100% PTMEG polyether polyol with the added benefit of extremely low free isocyanate. Erapol XLE is available in a range of hardnesses - 90A, 93A, 95A and 75D.

The Erapol XLS product range is an isocyanate-terminated polyester based polyurethane pre polymer with an extremely low monomer content, formulated for use with MOCA curative. Erapol XLS is available in a range of hardnesses - 85A, 90A and 95A.

For more information on Era Polymers’ low free TDI XL Series or any of Era’s other products, please call +61 (0) 2 9666 3788, or visit their website.