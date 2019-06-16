Search
Eragel Providing Comfort

By Era Polymers 16 June 2019
02 96663788

Both Eragels are 2 component system Eragel ZR is based on TDI polyether chemistry while Eragel MZR is based on MDI Polyether chemistry. Convenient mix ratios mean Both Eragels can easily be mixed by hand or machine and can be readily processed and cured at room temperature.

(The product contains a residual tackiness after cure.)

By changing the ratio of the two components, you can have soft gels ranging from 25 Shore A hardness to as soft as 9 Shore 00, depending on what you need for your particular application!

Suitable applications for Eragel ZR include:

  • Anti Fatigue Mats
  • Cushioning
  • Gel Cushions for ladies shoes
  • Gel Filled Bike Seat
  • Gel Filled Mouse pads to reduce repetitive strain injury
  • Impact Dampening
  • Keyboard Wrist Rests
  • Motorcycle Seats
  • Padding Parts for Medical Devices
  • Shoe Inner Soles
  • Sports Shoe Soles
