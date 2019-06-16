Eracast TL in 65D and 70D for tooling and prototyping

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Era Polymers offers Eracast Tooling Grades (Eracast TL) specifically designed for tooling and prototyping applications.

Eracast TL casting products are two-component MDI polyether based polyurethanes, available in both 65D and 70D Shore D Hardness scales.

The Eracast TL range is ideal for creating prototypes with precision. The system’s very low shrinkage allows low shrinkage moulds to be cast for accurate tooling requirements.

The Eracast range offers room temperature processing; hand or machine processing; low viscosity; long or short pot life; room temperature cure; rapid demoulding; and low shrinkage.

Eracast TL casting products are ideal for point of sale displays, rigid castings and special effects.