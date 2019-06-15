Eracast RT UV stable cold castable polyurethanes

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Era Polymers has added a new UV stable range to their cold castable polyurethanes. Era Polymers’ cold castable products are available in both TDI and MDI based systems with varying hardness levels and characteristics to suit almost any application.

The new Eracast RT cold castable polyurethanes are ideal for applications where UV stability is important.

Era Polymers’ cold castable systems are relatively simple to process – the two-component systems allow processing at room temperature and can be hand-mixed or dispensed through a plural component machine.

Applications include concrete moulding, shock and sound dampening pads, washers, gaskets, general moulds and electrical insulation.

Even intricate designs with complex shapes are easily achieved using the Era Polymers range of cold castable systems.