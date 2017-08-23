Erabond primer preventing corrosion on metal substrates

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

Erabond 610FC (Fast Cure) metal primer provides substrate protection against corrosion

Erabond from Era Polymers is a fast curing primer formulated specifically for the surface treatment of metal substrates.

Successful surface treatments begin with primers and proper preparation of the substrate. An anti corrosion metal primer, Erabond 610FC (Fast Cure) provides substrate protection against corrosion, extending longevity.

In addition to anti-corrosive properties, Erabond 610FC (Fast Cure) metal primers also provide excellent chemical and impact resistance. The primer offers outstanding adhesion to properly prepared steel, ductile iron and galvanised steel substrates.

A fast curing two-component PU primer with a convenient 1:1 mix ratio, Erabond 610FC will typically cure within 2-3 hours of application at 25°C.

For more information about Erabond 610FC (Fast Cure) primer, please visit www.erapol.com.au or call +61 2 9666 3788.