Era Polymers to distribute SAIP Machinery

Era Polymers announces their appointment as distributors for SAIP Machinery in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Italian company SAIP has been designing and building customised polyurethane foam processing systems and machines for over 40 years. SAIP offers complete production line solutions for continuous and discontinuous production of sandwich and composite panels; complete solutions for the insulation of domestic and commercial appliances with expanded polyurethane; special systems for thermal insulation and pipe joints; and specific technical solutions for turnkey projects among many more.

SAIP also offers a vast range of technologically advanced and extremely competitive dosing units including high and low pressure dosing machines and low pressure elastomer dosing machines.

SAIP’s distribution partnership with Era Polymers will see customers in the region have access to the very best machinery to meet their polyurethane processing needs.

For more details about SAIP’s machinery, please visit the Era Polymers website.