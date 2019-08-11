Search
Home > Era Polymers partners with Summers Equipment
Era Polymers partners with Summers Equipment

By Era Polymers 11 August 2019
article image Dual planetary mixer
Era Polymers announces their new partnership with Summers Equipment Inc., Canada, a leading manufacturer of innovative equipment for material processing. Era Polymers, headquartered in Australia, is a global supplier of high performance prepolymers used in the cast elastomer industry.

As part of the partnership, Era Polymers will distribute Summers Equipment’s dual planetary mixers globally, with the exception of the North American market, where Summers Equipment will continue to service and distribute.

The dual drive planetary mixers are designed to mix a wide range of different elastomer chemistries, including high viscosity and heavily filled materials in seconds. While the 5kg model has a mixing capacity of 1kg - 5kg, the larger 10kg model has a mixing capacity of 4kg - 10kg.

For further information, please visit the Era Polymers website or contact machine specialist Tom Butt at +61 (0) 2 9666 3788.

