Design award-winning ‘Moxie Chair’ features Era Polymers foam

Foam products from Era Polymers were used to prototype an innovative furniture design by Tafe student Kristina Melnikova. The ‘Moxie Chair’ prototype won Kristina the 2015 Australian Contemporary Emerging Design Award.

Assisted by Kirkside Products Artistic Representative, Will Huntley, local Tafe student Kristina Melnikova used some of Era Polymers’ foam products to create her winning design.

Designed as an attractive piece of modern furniture, the Moxie Chair is soft and inviting to sit in, smooth and pleasant to touch, and innovative in its production. The chair’s structure is supported by a zigzag stainless steel frame and covered in moulded polyurethane foam.

Kristina first created a prototype using Era Polymers’ Ecofoam GP330, and used Greenlink EF510 foam in her final design piece for the competition.

Ecofoam GP330

Ecofoam GP330 is a general purpose rigid polyurethane foam product for pour-in-place applications. With no CFC or HCFC content, the foam is environment-friendly and has no ozone depleting potential. The formulation contains fire retardants and has a free rise density of 33kg/m³. Ecofoam GP330 can be manually drill-mixed or processed through foam-dispensing equipment.

Greenlink EF510

Greenlink EF510 is a highly resilient and abrasion-resistant elastomeric polyurethane foam that can be manually drill-mixed; however, it is preferable to process the foam through a plural component polyurethane dispensing machine.