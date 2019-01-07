Bringing a heritage timber floor back to life

I would like to enquire about Era Polymers

The heritage floor – before and after the application of Timberseal and Monothane Satin

Two coating products from Urethane Coatings, Timberseal and Monothane Satin were utilised to restore a heritage timber floor in a building in Foveaux Street, Surry Hills, Sydney.

The existing floor was made from Tallowwood, a Eucalypt species native to Australia, and had certainly seen better days. An exceptionally durable hardwood timber, Tallowwood is naturally oily with high tannin content; it is also termite-resistant and often used for timber flooring.

Timberseal and Monothane Satin coatings were used to bring this floor back to life. First, the floor was sanded and prepared, after which a single coat of Timberseal was applied, followed by two coats of Monothane Satin.

Timberseal has been developed as a first coat for cork tiles, particle board, pine species and hardwoods. It may also be mixed with fine sawdust to slurry consistency for use as a filler for timber seams. A highly flexible first coating, it virtually eliminates edge bonding when heavily applied and worked into the seams, thereby preventing entry of the subsequent coat of Monothane Satin.

Monothane Satin is a transparent, single pack moisture cure polyurethane coating that provides a hard finish while maintaining the natural character of timber.

Urethane Coatings products are available from Era Polymers .