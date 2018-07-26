Applied Polymers to exhibit at Gastech 2018

Gastech is regarded globally as the most significant platform for upstream, midstream and downstream gas and LNG professionals

Applied Polymers, a division of Era Polymers , announces its participation in Gastech 2018, the global conference and exhibition scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain from 17th – 20th September, 2018.

At the forefront of the international gas, LNG and energy industries for more than 45 years, Gastech is regarded globally as the most significant platform for upstream, midstream and downstream gas and LNG professionals.

To be held at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona this September, the event has already received the ‘Presidency of Honour’ and an official endorsement from the Spanish Secretary of State for Energy, Daniel Navia Simon. These endorsements stand as testament to the value of Gastech amongst the energy community.

Gastech 2018 will host more than 1,200 ministers, government officials, CEOs, presidents, chairmen and managing directors as well as 3,500 conference delegates from around the world, with key topics of discussion including the challenges facing the industry and the issues that will shape the future of the world’s gas, LNG and energy industries for decades to come.

The 50,000sqm exhibition area will showcase the products and services of over 700 companies including Applied Polymers, which will display their solutions on Stand #N176.

Specialising in the supply of high performance polyurethane insulation materials for applications in the LNG industry for over 20 years, Applied Polymers continues to develop and manufacture a broad range of Aptane products specified for use in cryogenic applications such as pipelines, pipe supports, valve boxes, flanges and joints.

The Aptane product range meets the highly stringent specification criteria required in LNG applications and delivers cost competitive systems globally.