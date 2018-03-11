Stephen Murphy appointed CEO of Epicor

Global business software leader Epicor Software has appointed Stephen Murphy as the new Chief Executive Officer, replacing retiring president and chief executive Joe Cowan. Murphy, who joined Epicor in October 2017, brings to his new role over 20 years of executive management experience in the technology industry. As the new CEO, he is responsible for providing a long-term strategic vision for the company with a focus on customer experience, and delivering innovative products, services and support that drive business growth.

Murphy was previously president of OpenText, a $2B global leader in enterprise information management, where he was responsible for sales, marketing, partners and alliances, global technical services, customer support, professional services and cloud services. He has also served in leadership positions at Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and Manugistics in addition to roles in manufacturing and distribution with Accenture and Procter & Gamble where he led global logistics and supply chain strategy and major enterprise resource planning implementations.

Murphy holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Davis.