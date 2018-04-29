Search
Home > Epicor ERP solutions to strengthen defence supply chain
Epicor ERP solutions to strengthen defence supply chain

By Epicor Software 29 April 2018
Supplier News
article image Epicor’s ERP solutions will help customers manage their processes and operating information more effectively
Global software provider Epicor Software has entered into a partnership with the South Australia-based company Implemento for the reselling and implementation of their ERP software. Serving the aerospace and defence industries, Implemento will resell Epicor’s global enterprise resource planning solution Epicor ERP, and will also manage implementations.

The agreement is part of Epicor Software’s sales strategy for regional expansion by promoting their industry-specific enterprise software.

Implemento will resell customised Epicor ERP solutions to help their customers in the defence industry supply chain achieve a strong return on their investment.

The Australian Government had recently released their Defence Export Strategy, developed specifically to strengthen and grow Australia's defence export industry.

Acknowledging the government’s increased focus on strengthening the Australian defence manufacturing sector, Greg O’Loan, regional vice president ANZ for Epicor Software said they looked forward to partnering with Implemento to provide ERP solutions for companies in this sector to grow further through the use of technology.

Implemento director James Black sees new opportunities for their business following the release of the strategy document by the government and the anticipated boom in South Australia's defence industry supply chain.

Observing that midmarket manufacturers in the defence industry supply chain will have to invest in agile technology to meet the future demand, he said Epicor’s ERP solutions can help customers in this industry manage their processes and operating information more effectively, and take advantage of growth opportunities with minimal risk.

Related Products

Enterprise Resource Planning ERP ERP Software Erp Solutions Supply Chain Defence Enterprise Software Applications