Colleen Langevin joins Epicor as chief marketing officer

Colleen Langevin has joined Epicor Software , a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software, as the new chief marketing officer. She will be reporting directly to Epicor CEO Steve Murphy.

Welcoming Colleen to the company’s leadership team, Murphy said she brought extensive marketing leadership experience to the table, coupled with a customer and growth-oriented mind-set and a recognised track record of raising brand profiles.

A transformational technology marketing leader, Colleen Langevin as the new chief marketing officer, is responsible for global marketing strategy and global marketing organisation at Epicor, including corporate marketing, field marketing, and teleprospecting. She brings over 20 years of executive experience developing customer-driven marketing, building global brands, and launching into new lines of business and markets to drive impactful revenue growth.

Langevin says, “I'm thrilled to join Epicor at such a pivotal time for the company, our customers and our industry.

“From artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain, to Industry 4.0 and the internet of things, business leaders are striving to identify the digital transformations they can make that will have the biggest impact on enhancing employee and customer experiences and drive growth.

“And Epicor is leading the way for its customers to leverage the advantages innovative technologies bring.”

Langevin was previously the CMO for CLEAResult, where she led the development and execution of the go-to-market strategy and marketing organisation that drove revenue growth for the company. Her rich industry experience also includes executive leadership positions with Dell and Iron Mountain.

Langevin holds an MBA from Babson College and a Bachelor of Arts from Purdue University.