Tobin Transport Bottle with eyewash for portable safety

Enware Australia has added a new eyewash system to their range of portable safety solutions. The Tobin Transport Bottle aims to minimise the impact of a workplace injury to the eyes by providing sterile saline solution that’s ready to use by the affected individual.

Recommended for all workplaces, Enware’s Tobin Transport Bottle is especially suitable for transport vehicles carrying dangerous goods, which according to the Australian Dangerous Goods Code, requires the vehicle to have an eyewash kit containing at least 250ml of sterile saline solution, filled and ready for use.

The new Tobin 500 contains 500ml of sterile saline solution dispensed from six streams for a soft yet highly effective flow. The Tobin Transport Bottle allows the user to flush the affected eye(s) within a few seconds of an incident.

Enware’s new Tobin Transport Bottle can be supplied with an optional stand.

