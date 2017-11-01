Search
Home > Tobin Transport Bottle with eyewash for portable safety
Related Supplier News
Enware solutions focussed on workforce safety
Enware solutions focussed on workforce ...
An accident at the workplace can have serious implications on the safety of workers.
New report identifies global competitiveness by design
New report identifies global competitiveness ...
A report launched this week identifies “design-led innovation” as something Australian manufacturers should embrace to assist global competitiveness.
[VIDEO] Protection of worker health from hazardous contaminates
[VIDEO] Protection of worker health ...
Founded in critical research, after coming in contact with hazardous substances the first treatment should be to cleanse the contaminated part of the body immediately

Tobin Transport Bottle with eyewash for portable safety

By Enware Australia 01 November 2017
Supplier News
article image Tobin Transport Bottles
logo
02 9525 9511

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Enware Australia has added a new eyewash system to their range of portable safety solutions. The Tobin Transport Bottle aims to minimise the impact of a workplace injury to the eyes by providing sterile saline solution that’s ready to use by the affected individual.

Recommended for all workplaces, Enware’s Tobin Transport Bottle is especially suitable for transport vehicles carrying dangerous goods, which according to the Australian Dangerous Goods Code, requires the vehicle to have an eyewash kit containing at least 250ml of sterile saline solution, filled and ready for use.

The new Tobin 500 contains 500ml of sterile saline solution dispensed from six streams for a soft yet highly effective flow. The Tobin Transport Bottle allows the user to flush the affected eye(s) within a few seconds of an incident.

Enware’s new Tobin Transport Bottle can be supplied with an optional stand.

For more information, please visit the Enware website

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Safety Solutions Eyewash Solutions