Enware Tobin Eye Wash Systems for Industrial Use - Effective, Sterile and Safe

by Enware Australia
Enware’s Tobin Eye Wash Systems are proven to be a quick and safe way to flush contaminants from the eyes. 

This specially designed system gives fast application and a volume large enough for most eye accidents.

Within arms reach

Irrigating the eye within a few seconds of an incident is critical to minimising any damage to the eye. With Tobin, an Eye Wash bottle can be within arms reach.

Controlled flow

A damaged eye must not be washed with a hard/sharp jet. Tobin’s bottles are constructed to empty under natural pressure, giving a soft flow. When the bottom air vent is opened a patient cannot increase the flow by squeezing the bottle.

Volume

Uninterrupted washing over a long period is particularly important. The specially designed bottles with opened air vent give 3 minutes of continuous flow. Wall stands for stationary work places or transport stand for mobile units. 

For more information and to see the range available, please visit: http://www.enware.com.au/our-brands/tobin/

Downloads

PDF
Tobin eye wash systems effective, sterile and safe eyewashes for industrial use
(280 Kb)

