Enware launches NEW relocatable Emergency Tank Shower

by Enware Australia
Enware has launched their latest offering into the Mining and Safety market with a NEW Emergency Tank Shower. 

It is a compact and convenient solution when mobilisation of a workforce to remote site or location is required.

The compact design (support frame and all terrain base are shipped within the tank) provides the convenience to easily install and deploy when needed, without the need for expensive infrastructure – the easy erect frame and support floor allows quick deployment on flat level ground without expensive concrete footings

Designed to be relocatable, with integrated pallet (for fork lifting) and crane lift points with whole unit able to be transported using a standard utility. Installation and pack up are simple so site down time can be kept to a minimum. The 1400L insulated tank has integrated fast filling connections with strainer and overflow or can be connected to plumbed supply for automatic filling, water level indication and temperature gauge highly visible with low level water alarm options available.

Designed with flexibility in mind to align to your work environment needs - ideal for exploratory projects, shut down work, fracking or remote sites and harsh environments. 

Key features
  • Compact design, easily deployed, relocatable, robust and reliable
  • Options to suit various sites and applications
  • Optional integrated chiller, heater
  • Designed to comply to AS4775 and ANSI Z358.1
  • Soft flow, low velocity shower head
  • Integrated tank inspection hatches front and rear

Delivering water that works for life ANY SITE | ANY DAY | ANY TIME

For more information go to http://www.enware.com.au/Product/ET1400

Enware Australia information and contact details

Contact Enware Australia

(Head office) Update these details
address map
New South Wales
9 Endeavour Road
Caringbah
NSW 2229
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 02 8536 4055
North and North West NSW
Litle Euerka, 1615 Orara Way
Glenreagh
NSW 2450
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 02 6654 3098
Queensland
Unit 3/41 Lavarack Avenue
Eagle Farm
QLD 4009
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 07 3637 6767
Victoria and Tasmania
Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner Street
Port Melbourne
VIC 3207
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 03 9550 0333
South Australia and Northern Territory
8 William Street
Mile End
SA 5031
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 08 8229 7229
Western Australia
Unit 2, 37 Discovery Drive
Bibra Lake
WA 6163
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 08 6595 0666
Asia
23 Genting Road
Unit # 03-03 Chevalier House
Singapore 349481
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: +65 6536 2689
Middle East/Dubai
Jebel Ali Freezone - JAFZA, LOB 11 #105
PO Box 261578 Jebel Ali
Dubai - U.A.E. +971 4 8
Tel: 02 9525 9511
New Zealand
47A Normanby Road
Mt Eden
Auckland New Zeal
Tel: 02 9525 9511
Fax: 09 623 0654

