Enware launches NEW relocatable Emergency Tank Shower

Enware has launched their latest offering into the Mining and Safety market with a NEW Emergency Tank Shower.

It is a compact and convenient solution when mobilisation of a workforce to remote site or location is required.

The compact design (support frame and all terrain base are shipped within the tank) provides the convenience to easily install and deploy when needed, without the need for expensive infrastructure – the easy erect frame and support floor allows quick deployment on flat level ground without expensive concrete footings

Designed to be relocatable, with integrated pallet (for fork lifting) and crane lift points with whole unit able to be transported using a standard utility. Installation and pack up are simple so site down time can be kept to a minimum. The 1400L insulated tank has integrated fast filling connections with strainer and overflow or can be connected to plumbed supply for automatic filling, water level indication and temperature gauge highly visible with low level water alarm options available.

Designed with flexibility in mind to align to your work environment needs - ideal for exploratory projects, shut down work, fracking or remote sites and harsh environments.

Key features

Compact design, easily deployed, relocatable, robust and reliable

Options to suit various sites and applications

Optional integrated chiller, heater

Designed to comply to AS4775 and ANSI Z358.1

Soft flow, low velocity shower head

Integrated tank inspection hatches front and rear

Delivering water that works for life ANY SITE | ANY DAY | ANY TIME

For more information go to http://www.enware.com.au/Product/ET1400