Enware Emergency Shower

by Enware Australia
ENWARE SHOWER TANK PROGRESSION
  • Tank Shower 33
02 8536 4000

In an emergency situation, every second counts… and this thought became the inspiration for the design thinking approach behind the Award winning ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower.

Without complex technology, Enware’s ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower will operate simply and reliably in some of the harshest work place environments in the world. The ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower has been designed and built for the mining industry where Safety of the workforce is paramount.

SMART IN DESIGN

  • Compact to minimise storage space pallet sized footprint
  • Support frame and all terrain base stored and shipped within tank
  • Designed to be relocatable using a standard utility vehicle - ideal solution for exploratory projects, shut down work, fracking sites and remote locations to ensure immediate mobilisation of your workforce
  • Designed to be a strong representation of safety with high intensity reflective emergency band marking, signage and lighting (options)
  • Single piece frame (option) designed for Category D cyclones
  • Support frame is constructed from 316 Stainless steel with powder coating option ideal for high corrosion environments
  • Designed to comply to AS4775 and ANSI Z358.1

    SMART IN USE

    • Easy to install and pack down.
    • Ease and speed to mobilise workforce helps minimise site down time
      Easy to re-locate with integrated pallet (for fork lifting) and crane lift points
    • Suitable for solar panel connection (optional)
    • Integrated fast filling connections with strainer and overflow
    • Can be connected to plumbed supply for automatic filling
    • Easy erect frame and support floor allows quick deployment on flat level ground without expensive concrete footings

      SMART WATER DELIVERY

      • Soft flow, low velocity shower head optimises flushing performance while minimising the harsh water impact on the injured users skin
      • 1400L thermally insulated tank made from 60mm thick, foam-core LMDPE includes highly visible, UV stabilised colouring ideal for outdoor environments
      • Integral flow control to ensure constant flow of flushing fluid for 15 minutes
      • Back lit emergency signage
      • Highly visible water level indication and water temperature gauge
      • Integrated tank inspection hatches and fast draining point
      • Low level water alarm with back to base or audio visual alarm (options) available
      • All terrain relocatable base so no need for traditional cement base – saving time and cost
      • Soft flow, low velocity shower head
      • Suitable for solar panel connection
      • Integrated pallet (with fork lift points) tank sits flush on the pallet

      For more information click HERE.

Enware Australia information and contact details

ENWARE TANK
