Enware Emergency Shower

In an emergency situation, every second counts… and this thought became the inspiration for the design thinking approach behind the Award winning ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower.

Without complex technology, Enware’s ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower will operate simply and reliably in some of the harshest work place environments in the world. The ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower has been designed and built for the mining industry where Safety of the workforce is paramount.

SMART IN DESIGN