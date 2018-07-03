An Inspired design, brilliantly executed… Enware’s Emergency Tank Shower wins Gold at the Good Design Awards!

“In an emergency situation, every second counts” …..

The inspiration for Enware’s design thinking approach saw the development of the ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower designed without the use of complex technology to operate simply and reliably in some of the harshest environments and workplace conditions around the world. The ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower has been built to meet the highest industry standards in Mining where workplace safety is paramount.

In recognition of excellence in design and innovation the ET1400 Emergency Tank Shower was awarded the prestigious “Gold Award” in the following categories; Product, Commercial and Industrial design at this year’s Good Design Awards®. The company is proud that design simplicity and product efficacy has been rewarded with this accolade.

The Judges’ comments included – “Thoughtful design… a no nonsense safety product that is brilliantly executed” and “A great example of a company that knows its product category, and has thought of everything.”

The ET1400 provides remote workers with an easily deployed permanent or semi-permanent emergency safety shower, in locations where suitable infrastructure such as power and water may not yet be established. The result is a robust, reliable and highly visible first response emergency solution, providing your workforce with confidence that help is right by their side.

Minimising the impact of workplace injuries to people, their families, businesses and the community are at the heart of our design.

To find out more go to http://www.enware.com.au/news/gold-at-the-2018-good-design-awards/