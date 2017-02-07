Enerpac SyncHoist positions structural steel on Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof

The SyncHoist System has been in use for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since November 2015

An Enerpac SyncHoist load hoisting and positioning system was used to position structural steel on the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The $US1.4 billion sports stadium project is being built for the Atlanta Falcons American Football team by Derr & Isbell Construction. Set to complete in 2017, the 30-storey structure will contain roughly 20,000 tons of structural steel, and feature a retractable roof as well as a 360-degree halo video board that will span five storeys inside the stadium.

Previously proven on Australasian defence and infrastructure projects, the Enerpac SyncHoist system provided a below-the-hook lifting solution for positioning heavy loads in crane applications. Working with the roof’s structural steel was complicated as it required precise lifting to ensure accurate placement. Weighing approximately 385,000kg, the steel required a lifting solution that was accurate and safe.

Approached by Derr & Isbell Construction engineers for a solution, Enerpac recommended its SyncHoist system, which has been successfully deployed on several precision projects including Brisbane’s Riverwalk infrastructure project and the Royal Australian Navy’s 28,000-ton Helicopter Landing Deck vessels. Using just one crane, the SyncHoist system allows operators to easily position loads while ensuring complete safety, speed and control.

To accurately lift and position the structural steel for the Mercedes-Benz stadium’s roof, the SyncHoist system employed two cylinders located between the hook and one of the two spreader beams, making the side load adjustable. The other two cylinders were located between the other spreader beam and the load, which allowed that side of the lift to be adjustable as well. This design allowed operators to completely control the load throughout the entire lift.

According to Project Manager Dave Klaseus, positioning heavy and unbalanced loads, like the roof for the stadium, can be difficult and, at times, unsafe. The SyncHoist system provides accurate positioning without the need for multiple cranes, significantly improving the overall safety and efficiency of the operation.

Operators can save time during the lifting process with the SyncHoist’s ability to adjust the load once it is connected to the crane. Larger lifting applications often require the load to be set down multiple times to ensure the lift is positioned accurately. With the SyncHoist, operators can adjust the cylinders using pump-mounted manual valves, saving time during the lift. The pump also features load readings, which display the load at each SyncHoist cylinder.

The SyncHoist load hoisting and positioning system has been in use at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since November 2015.

