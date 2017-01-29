Enerpac’s portable solution ensures flexibility and safety for load testing tool

Turnkey engineering specialist, Mr Lift It is using a portable solution from Enerpac for their load testing tool, helping the company increase safety and flexibility on-site.

Designed to test eye bolts, pad eyes, roof bolts and anchor points up to 12 tonnes, Mr Lift It’s load testing tool is a specialised device that uses an Enerpac XC-Series cordless hydraulic pump fitted with a V-66 load holding valve and connected to a stainless steel control panel. A variable load can be gradually applied using an Enerpac V-152 relief valve.

Commenting on the flexibility of Enerpac’s solution, Mr Lift It Director Colin Chapman said having a completely portable set-up allows them to perform testing on-site even in difficult positions such as those on or around scissor lifts, boom lifts, tunnels and scaffolding. Additionally, they are able to ‘dial in’ pressure relief and make variable adjustments with the Enerpac valves.

Enerpac XC-Series cordless hydraulic pumps actuate hydraulic tools as fast as a basic electric powered pump and create up to 700 bar (10,000 psi) of pressure. This means that XC-Series cordless pumps are up to five times faster than manual hydraulic pumps and up to two times faster than popular pneumatic powered pumps.

Mr Chapman says they use Enerpac equipment because it’s high quality and supported in the field; their national and global footprint also ensures ready availability of spare parts and service.

Mr Lift It conducts load testing on eye bolts and other anchor points as an essential component of compliance with industry authorities while optimising the safety of the entire project. Mr Chapman explains that eye bolts are often the only physical link between a worker and the structure, and their failure could lead to injury or loss of life. Being able to load test on-site saves time and cost for their customers while ensuring compliance.

Cordless Pump Safety

Enerpac XC-Series cordless pumps are designed to provide optimal safety to operators, with safety features including zero trip hazards with the cordless design, overload protection circuitry from excessive amp draw or temperatures, and a trigger lock-off mechanism to protect against unintended operation during transport. Ideal for use in hard-to-access areas, the long-lasting XC-Series cordless pumps are constructed of lightweight materials, and equipped with a powerful, one-half horsepower motor as well as 28-volt, Lithium-Ion battery technology.

Key features of Enerpac XC-Series cordless pumps also include bladder reservoir eliminating venting and offering leak-free operation in any orientation; overall body, handle and trigger ergonomically engineered to maximise ease-of-use and portability; oil flow of 2.05 litres per minute at low-pressure setting and 0.25 litres per minute when operating at full pressure, up to 700 bar; and lithium-ion technology ensuring sufficient battery runtime necessary to accommodate demanding application requirements.