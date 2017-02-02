Enerpac’s compact modular transporters enabling heavy load moving in industry

I would like to enquire about Enerpac (A Division of Actuant Corp)

Enerpac has introduced a new range of compact modular transporters designed to move heavy loads in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation.

Featuring a slim height and compact frame, Enerpac’s new 600 Series Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) are designed for in-plant operation, and simplify the process of lifting, manoeuvring and lowering heavy loads in confined spaces.

Each wheel of the SPMT has an individual drive motor, steering actuator and built-in lifting cylinder, allowing the load to be properly distributed across the transporter. Wheel propulsion is established by wheel drives. The built-in cylinders can absorb the unevenness of the ground and lift and level the SPMT for travel. The SPMT is operated by the Intelli-Drive remote controller, which can be used in both hard-wired and wireless versions.

According to Mr Warren Baltineshter, Mining and Integrated Solutions Manager, Enerpac Australia, the SPMT’s modular design enables multiple trailer configurations, increasing the total capacity of the system. A single trailer can transport up to 60t safely and efficiently with the equalised suspension automatically spreading the weight of a load across each of the connected trailers and wheels to optimise safety and performance.

Mr Baltineshter adds that the SPMT is as easy to operate as a forklift truck with the simple, intuitive controller eliminating the need for a specialised trailer operator.

The two standard SPMT models include the cost-effective SPMT600-100 featuring a rack and pinion steering system capable of ±50-degree steering and a maximum configuration of 4 x 2; and the versatile SPMT600-360 with a slew drive steering system capable of ±179-degree steering and a maximum configuration of 6 x 2.

The SPMT uses a Tier-4 diesel engine for reduced emissions while a single hydraulic power pack can operate a maximum of 2-3 trailers depending on the model. Two trailers and a power pack can be shipped inside a 20-feet container and conveniently delivered to the customer’s site.

Enerpac’s new 600 Series Self-Propelled Modular Transporters are ideal for moving generators, transformers, compressors, modules, vessels, heavy plant/machines, presses, large assemblies and virtually any piece of heavy equipment.

For more information about Enerpac equipment, please call +61 (02) 8717 7200 (Australia), +64 (02) 166 7716 (New Zealand) or +675 7988 9115 (Papua New Guinea).