Emona to distribute DragonFly 2020 3D PCB printer in Australia and NZ

Emona Instruments has been appointed by Nano Dimension as the Australian and New Zealand distributor of their DragonFly 2020 3D PCB printers. Designed to produce professional multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs) and 3D circuitry, the DragonFly 2020 3D printer represents the ultimate rapid prototyping tool for electronics professionals.

The DragonFly 2020 3D PCB printer combines an extremely precise inkjet deposition printer, high performance silver nano-particle conductive and dielectric inks as well as dedicated software to bring the benefits of 3D printing to electronics professionals.

The system offers virtually limitless design flexibility to a wide range of research and development, prototyping and custom manufacturing projects, helping users produce professional multilayer PCB prototypes and other circuitry in-house, within hours.

The rapid prototyping capabilities of the DragonFly 2020 3D printer completely transform the way product development teams work: For instance, there is no need to wait days or weeks for a custom PCB prototype to be fabricated offsite; users have the flexibility to print an entire board or just part of a circuit; and the RF and digital sections of the board can be developed in parallel, and tested and iterated on the fly.

In addition to encouraging innovation, the DragonFly 2020 3D printer reduces development risks, ensures better products and enables faster time-to-market.

For more information, please contact Emona Instruments on 1 800 632 953 or email testinst@emona.com.au.