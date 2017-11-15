Quectel BG96MA smart module supporting multimode technologies

I would like to enquire about Elecom Electronics Supply

Elecom Electronics Supply introduces the Quectel BG96MA, the global version of the BG96 - LTE Cat.M1/ Cat.NB1 (NB-IoT)/ EGPRS module, designed to support multimode technologies and offering a maximum downlink and uplink data rate of 375kbps.

Featuring ultra-low power consumption, Quectel BG96MA provides pin-to-pin compatibility with Quectel LTE module EG91/EG95, Cat.NB1 (NB-IoT) module BC95, UMTS/HSPA module UG95/UG96 and GSM/GPRS module M95.

The cost-effective SMT form factor of 22.5mm × 26.5mm × 2.3mm and high integration level of the BG96 enable integrators and developers to easily design their applications and leverage the module’s low power consumption and mechanical intensity. Its advanced LGA package allows fully automated manufacturing for high-volume applications.

Key features of Quectel BG96MA smart modules such as a rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces (USB/UART/I2C/Status Indicator) and abundant functionalities including USB drivers for Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Linux and Android, extend the applicability of the module to a wide range of M2M applications such as wireless POS, smart metering, and tracking among others.

Quectel BG96MA also supports multimode IoT technologies LTE Cat.M1/Cat.NB1/EGPRS module with ultra-low power consumption; features GNSS and GPS; boasts worldwide telco approval; offers interface options such as USB 2.0, 3 x UART, PCM, GPIO, ADC; and has an extended operational temperature range of -40°C ~ +85°C .

The Quectel BG96MA smart module is available from Elecom Electronics Supply, the ANZ local wireless and communications supplier.