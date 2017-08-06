Elecom Electronics Supply introduces the Pycom SiPy multi-network development platform, programmable with MicroPython and the Pymakr IDE for fast IoT application development, easy programming in-field and extra resilience with network failover.

Combining the best speed to deployment and access to new LPWAN networks rolling out across Europe, USA, Africa and India, the SiPy can also be configured in FSK mode to send packets directly from SiPy to SiPy. This enables users to create the network configuration of choice and then use another SiPy as a central Nano-Gateway to forward the data to the cloud via Wi-Fi.

Key features of SiPy - RCZ4 include powerful CPU, BLE and Wi-Fi radio; KM Wi-Fi range; MicroPython enabled; fits in a standard breadboard (with headers); ultra-low power usage; 920-922MHz Sigfox operation frequency (ANZ, Latin America and SE Asia); 2 x UART, 2 x SPI, I2C, I2S, micro SD card; analogue channels 8x12 bit ADCs; timers 4x16 bit with PWM and input capture; DMA on all peripherals; and GPIO up to 24.

Processing features include Espressif ESP32 chipset; dual processor + Wi-Fi radio System on Chip; network processor handling Wi-Fi connectivity and IPv6 stack; main processor entirely free to run the user application; and extra ULP-coprocessor that can monitor GPIOs and the ADC channels, and control most of the internal peripherals during deep-sleep mode while only consuming 25uA.

The Pycom SiPy smart module is available from Elecom Electronics Supply, the ANZ local wireless and communications supplier.