New MicroPython enabled board for your connected Things

Elecom Electronics Supply presents the Pycom LoPy, a compact triple network MicroPython enabled development board designed to offer the perfect enterprise grade IoT platform for your connected Things.

Featuring the latest Espressif ESP32 chipset, the LoPy offers a perfect combination of power, user-friendliness and flexibility, enabling the user to create and connect things everywhere.

The LoPy can act as both a LoRa Nano Gateway and a multi-bearer (LoRa, Wi-Fi and BLE) development platform suitable for all LoRa networks around the globe. The board is programmable with MicroPython and the Pymakr plugin IDE for fast IoT application development, easy programming in-field and extra resilience with network failover.

The LoPy module is the best blend of speed to deployment and access to new LPWAN networks rolling out across Europe, USA, Africa and India.

Key LoPy features include powerful CPU, BLE and state-of-the-art Wi-Fi radio with a 1km range; ability to double up as Nano LoRa gateway; ultra-low power usage; 2 x UART, 2 x SPI, I2C, I2S, micro SD card; 8x12 bit ADCs as analogue channels; 4x16 bit with PWM and input capture as timers; DMA on all peripherals; up to 24 GPIOs; node range up to 40km; Nano Gateway up to 22km; and Nano Gateway capacity up to 100 nodes.

Processing

Espressif ESP32 chipset; dual processor and Wi-Fi radio system on chip; network processor handling Wi-Fi connectivity and IPv6 stack; main processor entirely free to run the user application; and extra ULP-coprocessor monitoring GPIOs and the ADC channels, and controlling most of the internal peripherals during deep-sleep mode while only consuming 25uA.

The Pycom LoPy smart module is available from Elecom Electronics Supply, the ANZ local wireless and communications supplier.