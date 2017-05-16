Elecom to showcase wireless/communication products at CeBIT

I would like to enquire about Elecom Electronics Supply

Elecom Electronics Supply will be exhibiting their products on Stand K46

Elecom Electronics Supply will once again be exhibiting at CeBIT Australia, when it returns to Sydney CBD at the newly constructed ICC on 23 May. CeBIT will focus on key digital transformation themes including Cloud, IoT, Big Data, Analytics and Cyber Security.

Elecom Electronics Supply will exhibit their range of wireless and communications products along with their partner Multi-Tech Systems Inc. Multi-Tech’s VP and Director of Sales will be with the Elecom team during the event.

Meet the Elecom Electronics Supply team at CeBIT and discuss how to get your project running with new technologies such as LoRa, NBIoT, 3G and LTE among others.

CeBIT Australia will be held in Sydney 23 - 25 May 2017. Elecom Electronics Supply will be exhibiting their products on Stand K46.

Click here to register for your free pass to CeBIT 2017.