Test Equipment by Dwyer Instruments  

Dwyer’s extensive range of test equipment is functional and specified to many industries. The range includes:

The SERIES SAH SMART Air Hood® Balancing Instrument is the most accurate and easy to operate air flow hood on the market. By using the included hood stand and wireless communications to the handheld, a single operator can balance a branch in less time than traditional balancing teams. Besides being lighter than most traditional capture hoods, the ergonomic design makes the Series SAH easy to manoeuvre, with less physical stress. The rugged polypropylene base hood features patented Quad Flow Design Technology for controlling air flow and minimizing back pressure, which yields superior measurement accuracy. The Wi-Fi direct communication gives reliable communication with a distance of up to 200 yards (183 m) between the hood and the handheld test instrument. The SMART Air Hood® Balancing Instrument includes the PredictAir™ Application Software which reduces the number of steps in the air flow balancing process using Predictive Balancing’s Express Balance mode. Predictive Balancing is a method of predicting the optimal flow set point for each register and the order in which they should be adjusted.

is the most accurate and easy to operate air flow hood on the market. By using the included hood stand and wireless communications to the handheld, a single operator can balance a branch in less time than traditional balancing teams. Besides being lighter than most traditional capture hoods, the ergonomic design makes the Series SAH easy to manoeuvre, with less physical stress. The rugged polypropylene base hood features patented Quad Flow Design Technology for controlling air flow and minimizing back pressure, which yields superior measurement accuracy. The Wi-Fi direct communication gives reliable communication with a distance of up to 200 yards (183 m) between the hood and the handheld test instrument. The SMART Air Hood® Balancing Instrument includes the PredictAir™ Application Software which reduces the number of steps in the air flow balancing process using Predictive Balancing’s Express Balance mode. Predictive Balancing is a method of predicting the optimal flow set point for each register and the order in which they should be adjusted. The SERIES 477AV Handheld Digital Manometer is now available with pressure, flow, and velocity measurements along with a number of other convenient features. The built-in air velocity and flow calculations provide accuracy and conserve time and error associated with manual calculations. Also featured on this unit are adjustable zero and span values for calibrating in the field, as well as a damping feature to compensate for the fluctuating of readings.

is now available with pressure, flow, and velocity measurements along with a number of other convenient features. The built-in air velocity and flow calculations provide accuracy and conserve time and error associated with manual calculations. Also featured on this unit are adjustable zero and span values for calibrating in the field, as well as a damping feature to compensate for the fluctuating of readings. The SERIES 490A Hydronic Differential Pressure Manometers are versatile, handheld, battery operated manometers available in several basic ranges for positive or positive differential pressure measurement and can tolerate most liquid media compatible with 316LSS. A new feature added to the Series 490A is a field adjustable damping, which allows the user to choose the level of display averaging rate corresponding to the fluctuation level common in many applications.

are versatile, handheld, battery operated manometers available in several basic ranges for positive or positive differential pressure measurement and can tolerate most liquid media compatible with 316LSS. A new feature added to the Series 490A is a field adjustable damping, which allows the user to choose the level of display averaging rate corresponding to the fluctuation level common in many applications. The MODEL 485B Thermo-Hygrometer is a versatile, compact, handheld instrument for measuring percentage of relative humidity and temperature in °F or °C. Dew point and wet bulb temperatures are derived from the relative humidity and temperature measurements and are displayed on the LCD.

is a versatile, compact, handheld instrument for measuring percentage of relative humidity and temperature in °F or °C. Dew point and wet bulb temperatures are derived from the relative humidity and temperature measurements and are displayed on the LCD. The MODEL 471B Thermo-Anemometer Test Instrument is a versatile dual function unit that quickly and easily measures air velocity or volumetric flow as well as air temperature in imperial or metric units. A stainless steel probe is included, which has a comfortable hand grip and etched insertion depth marks. The extruded aluminum housing fully protects electronics, yet is lightweight and comfortable to hold.

APPLICATIONS

Commissioning, testing, adjusting and balancing volumetric air flow from diffusers, grilles, and registers in HVAC systems

Duct traverses

HVAC inspections

Testing and balancing

Air flow monitoring

Duct static pressure

For more information on Dwyer’s extensive range of quality products, please visit their website.