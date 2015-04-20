Temperature Sensors and Controllers by Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Instruments have earned their reputation as a leading manufacturer in the controls and instrumentation industry with a product line that is of high quality, reliable, and price competitive. Dwyer manufactures temperature sensors, transmitters and controllers which are suitable for a variety of applications including HVAC, building automation, process control industries, refrigeration, food/beverage and general manufacturing markets.

The SERIES TE Duct and Immersion Temperature Sensor can be used to monitor air or water temperature throughout a building management system or an air handler unit. Duct or immersion options available with or without an enclosure.

The SERIES TTE Explosion-Proof RTD Temperature Transmitter is the ideal product for hazardous temperature measurement applications. The TTE series has seven pre-programmed temperature ranges that are selectable via an internal dip switch.

The SERIES TSW Digital Temperature Switch combines the trusted, reliable TS family of temperature controls and an installation friendly weatherproof enclosure. The bright, easy-to-read LED display shows the current output status and the temperature measurement.

The SERIES BT Bimetal Thermometers offer accurate, reliable service even in the toughest environments. These corrosion resistant units are constructed from stainless steel and are hermetically sealed to prevent crystal fogging.

The SERIES TE-E/N Wall Mount Temperature Sensor provides a low cost temperature input for any building management system.

APPLICATIONS

Explosive process environment

Offshore HVAC monitoring

Chiller or boiler water temperature monitoring

Treatment plant temperature monitoring

Chillers

Walk in cooler

Wood boilers

Brewing systems

For more information on Dwyers extensive range of quality products, please visit their website.