Series TDFT thermal dispersion flow transmitters for harsh environments

By Dwyer Instruments 04 March 2020
article image Series TDFT thermal dispersion flow transmitter
Dwyer Instruments presents a new range of thermal dispersion flow transmitters featuring continuous frequency output.

Model TDFT thermal dispersion flow transmitters are designed for applications with pipe sizes from ½" to 2" (12.7 to 50 mm). These flow transmitters are suited for flow measurement in low flow applications. The 316L stainless steel housing ensures safe use in harsh environments.

Key features of Series TDFT thermal dispersion flow transmitters include continuous frequency signal from measured flow velocity; low pressure drop; and no moving parts design.

To learn more about the Series TDFT thermal dispersion flow transmitter, please visit the Dwyer website or call (02) 4272 2055.

Related Products

