I would like to enquire about Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Instruments presents the Series IEFB field-adjustable insertion thermal energy meters, using electromagnetic technology to accurately and reliably measure fluid velocity and energy consumption.

The high accuracy IEFB energy meter can be adjusted to fit pipe sizes from 4” to 10" (100-250 mm), while the standard accuracy IEFB fits pipe sizes from 4” to 36" (100-900 mm).

Combining a temperature meter and a calculator in a single unit, the IEFB insertion thermal energy meters also feature an LCD display providing clear readings of the meter’s values including temperature and energy consumption, making it ideal for installation on chillers, boilers and other heating and cooling applications.

The device’s high measuring accuracy and long lifetime minimise annual operating costs. In addition, it offers several output options, including selectable BACnet MS/TP or Modbus RTU communications protocol over 2-wire RS-485 and standard analogue, frequency, and alarm outputs.

Please visit the Dwyer website for more information about the Series IEFB insertion thermal energy meters, or call (02) 4272 2055.