Pressure Sensors, Switches and Gauges by Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer, among many things, manufactures pressure transmitters and switches which are suitable for a variety of applications including HVAC, building automation, process control industries, dust collection and pneumatic conveying, food/beverage and pharmaceutical and general manufacturing markets.

Dwyer’s extensive range is functional and specified to many industries. The range includes:

Select the SERIES 2000 Magnehelic® Gage for a versatile low differential pressure gage with a wide choice of 81 models and 27 options to choose from. Using Dwyer’s simple, frictionless Magnehelic® gage movement, it quickly indicates air or noncorrosive gas pressures--either positive, negative (vacuum) or differential. The design resists shock, vibration, over-pressures and is weatherproof to IP67. Select the –HA High Accuracy Magnehelic® gage option for an accuracy within 1% of full scale. Also included with the –HA option at no extra cost are a mirrored scale overlay and a 6 point calibration certificate.

The SERIES MS2 Magnesense® II Differential Pressure Transmitter combines the proven stable piezo technology and the versatility of our original Series MS with additional features to reduce installation time and simplify ordering. Like the original Series MS, the second generation transmitter can be used as a linear pressure output or a linear velocity output with the square root extraction done in the transmitter. Additional parameters have bee

The SERIES ADPS/EDPS/BDPA/BYDS Adjustable Differential Pressure Switch is designed for pressure, vacuum, and differential pressures. The dual scaled adjustment knob in inches water column and pascals allows changes to the switching pressure to be made without a pressure gage. The ADPS/EDPS/BDPA are available with settings from 0.08 in w.c. (20 Pa) up to 20 in w.c. (5000 Pa). The silicone diaphragm and PA 6.6 body make the series ADPS ideal for use with air and other noncombustible gases. Series EDPS models meet UL508 and are constructed of plenum rated plastics. The series BDPA Adjustable Differential Pressure Alarms offer a versatile range of configurations allowing utilization of their many features including buzzer and LED notification, and battery or line powered. The compact size, adjustment knob and low cost make the ADPS/EDPS/BDPA the perfect choice for HVAC applications.

The SERIES 628 Pressure Transmitters are ideal for OEMs with 1% full scale accuracy sensors. The corrosion resistant 316L stainless steel wetted parts allow the Series 626 and 628 transmitters to measure the pressure in a multitude of processes from hydraulic oils to chemicals. The Series 626 and 628 are available in absolute and pressure ranges with a variety of optional outputs, process connections and electrical terminations to allow you to select the right transmitter for your application.

Replace your outdated analog gages with the new SERIES DPG Digital Pressure Gage . The Series DPG has a high ±0.25% or ±0.5% full-scale accuracy. The 4 digit digital display will reduce the potential for errors in readings by eliminating parallax error commonly produced with analog gages. Series DPG is battery powered and has an auto-shut off to conserve battery life. Battery life, on average, will last 2000 hours. A 4 button key pad allows easy access to features without the need to work through complex menus or difficult key combinations. These features include backlight, peak and valley, tare or auto zero and conversion of the pressure units.

APPLICATIONS

Process applications

Replacement for legacy analog gages

OEM applications

Compressors

Pumping systems

Irrigation equipment

Hydraulic Applications

