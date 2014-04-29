Level Transmitters and Switches by Dwyer Instruments

Search

Dwyer Instruments manufacture a range of Level Switches, Level Indicators and Level Transmitters are suitable for liquids and dry bulk and solids. Their industry expertise has produced a series of products suitable for all industries. Dwyer’s quality range of level switches are economical and suitable for use in hazardous areas. 


CHOOSE FROM A COMPREHENSIVE RANGE OF LEVEL MEASUREMENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH AS:


  • The SERIES SBLT2 & SBLTX Submersible Level Transmitters are manufactured for years of trouble free service. These series measure the height of liquid above the position in the tank referenced to atmospheric pressure. The transmitter consists of a piezoresistive sensing element, encased in a 316 SS housing.
  • The SERIES MBLT Miniature Submersible Level Transmitters measure the height of liquid above the position in the tank referenced to atmospheric pressure. The transmitter consists of a piezoresistive sensing element, encased in a 0.63˝ (16 mm) diameter 316 SS housing.
  • The SERIES PBLT2 & PBLTX Submersible Level Transmitters are manufactured for years of trouble free service in the harshest applications. These Series measure the height of liquid above the position in the tank referenced to atmospheric pressure. The transmitter consists of a piezoresistive sensing element, encased in a 316 SS housing with cage and large diameter 316 SS diaphragm seal.
  • The SERIES CFS2 Cable Float Switches is a mechanically actuated floating switch intended to activate electrical components, such as pumps, to start and stop automatically. Optional cables are available. Contact factory for cable length options ranging from 10 to 70´ (3 to 21 m)
  • The SERIES CLS2 Capacitive Level Switches is a capacitive technology level switch which can be used for liquids, powders and bulk materials. It is offered with PVDF and 316 SS wetted material, weatherproof enclosure, DPDT output and a variety of process connections.

APPLICATIONS

  • Well monitoring
  • Ground water monitoring
  • Environmental remediation
  • Surface water monitoring
  • Down hole
  • Water tanks

These level measurement devices are suitable for a variety of applications including dust collection, pneumatic conveying, process control industries, water and wastewater, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries.

