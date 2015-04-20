Flow Meters and Switches by Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Flow Measurement Instruments are suitable for liquids and gases in a variety of applications including HVAC, building automation, process control industries, water, wastewater, food and beverage and pharmaceutical and general manufacturing markets.

DWYER’S EXTENSIVE RANGE IS FUNCTIONAL AND SPECIFIED TO MANY INDUSTRIES. THE RANGE INCLUDES:





The SERIES VF Visi-Float® Flowmeters are a line of direct reading, precision machined, clear acrylic body flowmeters suitable for both gas and liquid applications. The fabrication of the Visi-Float® Flowmeters is backed by over 60 years of experience in acrylic instrument machining. This Series consists of 2˝ (51 mm) and 4˝ (102 mm) scales with optional precision metering valves.

The SERIES V4 Flotect® Flow Switches is rugged and reliable, ideal for automatically protecting equipment and pipeline systems against damage from reduction or loss of flow. Time tested in thousands of pipeline installations and processing plants around the world this Series is Weatherproof, designed to meet NEMA 4 and Explosion-proof (listing included in specifications). This series can be used in pipes 1-1/2˝ (38.10 mm) and up.

The SERIES FS-2 Vane Flow Switches offers an economical flow proving solution. The FS-2 paddles are adjustable to fit 1 to 8˝ size pipe.

The SERIES PFT Insertion Paddlewheel Flowmeters are used to monitor liquid flow rates in pipes from 1-1/2 to 40˝ and is available in brass or 316 SS body. The unit outputs a frequency proportional pulsed or 4 to 20 mA output. The pulse models are a square wave output signal with frequency proportional to the flow velocity and the 4 to 20 mA models have a linear output of the velocity with 4 mA equal to 0 ft/s and 20 mA equal to 25 ft/s.

The SERIES WMT2 Multi-Jet Water Meters is a series of mechanical, water totalising meters that display the total water usage in gallons or m3 and provide a reed switch output proportional to flow rate. They are available in a range of body sizes and include NPT or BSPT couplings.

