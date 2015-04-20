Search

Flow Meters and Switches by Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Flow Measurement Instruments are suitable for liquids and gases in a variety of applications including HVAC, building automation, process control industries, water, wastewater, food and beverage and pharmaceutical and general manufacturing markets.

DWYER’S EXTENSIVE RANGE IS FUNCTIONAL AND SPECIFIED TO MANY INDUSTRIES. THE RANGE INCLUDES:


  • The SERIES VF Visi-Float® Flowmeters are a line of direct reading, precision machined, clear acrylic body flowmeters suitable for both gas and liquid applications. The fabrication of the Visi-Float® Flowmeters is backed by over 60 years of experience in acrylic instrument machining. This Series consists of 2˝ (51 mm) and 4˝ (102 mm) scales with optional precision metering valves.
  • The SERIES V4 Flotect® Flow Switches is rugged and reliable, ideal for automatically protecting equipment and pipeline systems against damage from reduction or loss of flow. Time tested in thousands of pipeline installations and processing plants around the world this Series is Weatherproof, designed to meet NEMA 4 and Explosion-proof (listing included in specifications). This series can be used in pipes 1-1/2˝ (38.10 mm) and up.
  • The SERIES FS-2 Vane Flow Switches offers an economical flow proving solution. The FS-2 paddles are adjustable to fit 1 to 8˝ size pipe.
  • The SERIES PFT Insertion Paddlewheel Flowmeters are used to monitor liquid flow rates in pipes from 1-1/2 to 40˝ and is available in brass or 316 SS body. The unit outputs a frequency proportional pulsed or 4 to 20 mA output. The pulse models are a square wave output signal with frequency proportional to the flow velocity and the 4 to 20 mA models have a linear output of the velocity with 4 mA equal to 0 ft/s and 20 mA equal to 25 ft/s.
  • The SERIES WMT2 Multi-Jet Water Meters is a series of mechanical, water totalising meters that display the total water usage in gallons or m3 and provide a reed switch output proportional to flow rate. They are available in a range of body sizes and include NPT or BSPT couplings.

Please see the website for more information on the complete range of flow measurement devices and an extensive temperature and control instrument catalogue.

Downloads

PDF
FS-2 Product Information
(466 Kb)
 PDF
V4 Product Information
(910 Kb)
 PDF
VF Product Information
(855 Kb)
 PDF
WMT2 Product Information
(516 Kb)
 PDF
PFT Product Information
(616 Kb)

Related Dwyer Instruments News

Supplier news
Dwyer’s Mobile Meter app converts smartphones into multifunction test instruments
20/04/15 - Dwyer Instruments has introduced a new app that converts Android based phones and tablets into a multi-function test instrument for HVAC applications.
Supplier news
Dwyer Series TE duct and immersion building automation temperature sensors
24/12/12 - Dwyer Instruments presents the Series TE duct and immersion building automation temperature sensors available with up to 18˝ probe length and thermistor or RTD outputs.
Supplier news
Magnesense differential pressure transmitters from Dwyer Instruments
26/09/12 - Dwyer Instruments presents Magnesense differential pressure transmitters designed to monitor pressure and air velocity.
Supplier news
Series UXF3 Ultrasonic Flowmeter Converters
12/11/09 - Dwyer Instruments, the preferred source for your complete range of practical and affordable instrumentation, is announcing the release of its new series UXF3 ultrasonic flowmeter converter.
Supplier news
Dwyer Instruments release new series O-45 outside air temperature sensors
04/03/09 - Dwyer Instruments have released the new model O-45 outside air temperature sensors. The O-45 outside air temperature sensors are used for monitoring ambient air temperatures in outdoor applications.
View all Dwyer Instruments news

Contact Dwyer Instruments

(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 4/11 Waverley Dr
(PO Box 359)
Unanderra
NSW 2526
Tel: 02 42722055
Fax: 02 4272 4055

