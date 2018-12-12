Search
Home > Dwyer’s Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters
Dwyer’s Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters

By Dwyer Instruments 12 December 2018
Supplier News
article image Dwyer’s Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitter
Dwyer Instruments announces the release of the new Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters recommended for monitoring differential pressure in various applications.

The 629HLP is a high static, low differential pressure transmitter suitable for measuring overpressure or under-pressure conditions in air handlers, heat exchangers, chillers, and hydraulic systems.

Key features of Dwyer’s Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters include IP65 rated enclosure providing a robust exterior; compact and lightweight assembly allowing for trouble-free installation; ability to detect a low pressure differential across high-static pressures, improving measurement accuracy and allowing the system to react quickly to changes; integral dual pressure sensors able to convert pressure sensors into a customer-selected 4 to 20 mA or 0 to 10 VDC output signal; and ranges available up to 6 bar (90 psi) with accuracy up to 1% full-scale.

To learn more about the Series 629HLP, please visit the Dwyer Instruments website.

