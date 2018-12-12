Dwyer Instruments announces the release of the new Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters recommended for monitoring differential pressure in various applications.
The 629HLP is a high static, low differential pressure transmitter suitable for measuring overpressure or under-pressure conditions in air handlers, heat exchangers, chillers, and hydraulic systems.
Key features of Dwyer’s Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters include IP65 rated enclosure providing a robust exterior; compact and lightweight assembly allowing for trouble-free installation; ability to detect a low pressure differential across high-static pressures, improving measurement accuracy and allowing the system to react quickly to changes; integral dual pressure sensors able to convert pressure sensors into a customer-selected 4 to 20 mA or 0 to 10 VDC output signal; and ranges available up to 6 bar (90 psi) with accuracy up to 1% full-scale.
