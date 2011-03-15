Dust and Environmental Monitoring by Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer’s extensive range is functional and specified to many industries. The range includes:

The SERIES PMT2 Particulate Transmitter is designed to measure particulate emission levels from dust collector discharge. Using DC coupled electrostatic induction sensing technology, the transmitter monitors a pA current that is generated as particulate passes near the probe; a 4 to 20 mA signal will vary based on the particulate level. The PMT2 offers 6 sensitivity ranges allowing the user to choose the range that will best fit the application. The range and test selector switch can also be set to output a 4 mA or 20 mA signal to assist with set up or trouble shooting. Averaging time setting can be used to dampen the signal if desired.

The SERIES SVT Solenoid Valve Enclosure with Timer is a compact, reliable, and economic package that combines a timer board and solenoid valve enclosure into one package. Each model is available with 2, 4, or 6 valves, but expansion modules can easily be daisy chained for a maximum of 60 outputs.

The SERIES DCT1000 Dust Controller Timer Controller simplifies on-demand cleaning requirements by eliminating the need for external devices such as pressure switches, relays, and timers. The modular design allows for use as a continuous cleaning control or on-demand cleaning control using the optional plug-in pressure module. The DCT1000 is the same size for 6, 10, and 22 channels, allowing one board size to be the standard on one enclosure.

The SERIES DCV/RDCV Dust Collection Valves are ideal for use with the Series DCT1000 and Series DCT500 duct collection timer boards for controlling the air pulse in jet pulse type dust collectors to clean the filters. Both the Series DCV and RDCV have the option for either coupling or NPT connections. The coupling connection allows for a quick and simple installation. Only the stub pipe and blowtube need to be cleaned and deburred before the valve is fit into position. The "T" Series DCV has female threaded connections. Both the "C" and "T" versions have a 90° angle between the inlet and outlet the most suitable configuration for pulse valve applications. The design offers not only ease of installation, but also minimal airflow restriction for an exceptional cleaning pulse. The valves are offered in both integrated and remote coil configurations.

are ideal for use with the Series DCT1000 and Series DCT500 duct collection timer boards for controlling the air pulse in jet pulse type dust collectors to clean the filters. Both the Series DCV and RDCV have the option for either coupling or NPT connections. The coupling connection allows for a quick and simple installation. Only the stub pipe and blowtube need to be cleaned and deburred before the valve is fit into position. The “T” Series DCV has female threaded connections. Both the “C” and “T” versions have a 90° angle between the inlet and outlet the most suitable configuration for pulse valve applications. The design offers not only ease of installation, but also minimal airflow restriction for an exceptional cleaning pulse. The valves are offered in both integrated and remote coil configurations. Using solid state technology, the SERIES 3000MR & 3000MRS Photohelic® Switch/ Gages combine the functions of a precise, highly repeatable differential pressure switch with a large easy-to-read analog pressure gage employing the durable, time-proven Magnehelic® gage design. Switch setting is easy to adjust with large external knobs on the gage face. Gage reading is unaffected by switch operation - will indicate accurately even if power is interrupted. Solid state design now results in greatly reduced size and weight. Units can be flush mounted or surface mounted with hardware supplied. 3000MR models employ versatile electromechanical relays with gold over silver contacts - ideal for dry circuits. For applications requiring high cycle rates, choose 3000MRS models with SPST (N.O.) solid state relays. All models provide both low and high limit control and include 18-inch (45 cm) cable assemblies for electrical connections. Compatible with air and other non-combustible, non-corrosive gases, they can be used in systems with pressures to 25 psig (1.725 bar). Optional construction is available for use to either 35 psig (2.42 bar) or 80 psig (5.51 bar).

APPLICATIONS

Dust collection

Pneumatic conveying

Air conditioning systems

Clean rooms

Industrial vacuums

Emissions monitoring

Broken bag detection in dust collectors

Filter leak or wear detection

Bin vent monitoring

