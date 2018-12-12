Differential Pressure Sensors by Dwyer Instruments
Dwyer’s extensive range is functional and specified to many industries. The range includes:
- The Series DX is a differential pressure switch that makes a contact output based on the differential between two pressure sources. Wetted materials of brass and flouroelastomer are suitable for use with most gases and water based solutions. The switch can be used for low differential pressure indication with set point on a decrease of pressure as low as 1 psid (0.07 bar). Differential set point ranges are available from 2.5 to 75 psid (0.17 to 5.17 bar) on increasing differential pressure and 1.0 to 67 psid (0.07 to 4.62 bar) on decreasing differential pressure. Unit features a high static pressure rating of 200 psig (13.8 bar). Weatherproof, UL type 4X, enclosure for dust laden, outdoor, or wash-down installation environments. Externally adjustable set point, integral mounting flange and a removable electrical terminal block for quick and easy installation.
- The Series 616KD Differential Pressure Transmitters with One-Touch® Digital Push-Button Calibration Technology are designed for simplicity, making them the ideal choice for installers and maintenance professionals. These instruments not only alleviate cumbersome turn pots typically found in most transmitters, but eliminate entirely the need to span the instruments during calibration. With a single digital push button, both ZERO AND SPAN are calibrated properly, nothing else is required. No additional reference pressure sources or separate calibration devices are necessary. oof, UL type 4X, enclosure for dust laden, outdoor, or wash-down installation environments. Externally adjustable set point, integral mounting flange and a removable electrical terminal block for quick and easy installation.
- The Series 629HLP Differential Pressure Transmitters are suitable for measuring over-pressure, under-pressure, and differential pressure in compatible gases and liquids with 1% accuracy. The 629HLP is suitable for all measuring tasks in commercial, industrial or sanitary applications. Its single sensor design allows it to measure small increment pressure changes, and converts them to a linear analog output signal from 4 to 20 mA or 0 to 10 VDC. additional reference pressure sources or separate calibration devices are necessary. oof, UL type 4X, enclosure for dust laden, outdoor, or wash-down installation environments. Externally adjustable set point, integral mounting flange and a removable electrical terminal block for quick and easy installation.
- The Series 3500 Smart Differential Pressure Transmitter is a microprocessor-based high performance transmitter, which has flexible pressure calibration, push button configuration, and is programmable using HART® Communication. The Series 3500 is capable of being configured for differential pressure or level applications with the zero and span buttons. A field calibrator is not required for configuration. The transmitter software compensates for thermal effects, improving performance. EEPROM stores configuration settings and stores sensor correction coefficients in the event of shutdowns or power loss. The Series 3500 can be configured to be ATEX or IECEX approved for use in hazardous (classified) locations. The rangeability allows the smart transmitter to be configured to fit any application.
- The Series MS2 Magnesense® II Differential Pressure Transmitter combines the proven stable piezo technology and the versatility of our original Series MS with additional features to reduce installation time and simplify ordering. Like the original Series MS, the second generation transmitter can be used as a linear pressure output or a linear velocity output with the square root extraction done in the transmitter. Additional parameters have been included to expand the square root capability to include flow measurements. n coefficients in the event of shutdowns or power loss. The Series 3500 can be configured to be ATEX or IECEX approved for use in hazardous (classified) locations. The rangeability allows the smart transmitter to be configured to fit any application.
Downloads
Related Dwyer Instruments News
Supplier news
12/12/18 - Dwyer Instruments announces the new Series 629HLP differential pressure transmitters designed for monitoring differential pressure in various applications.
Supplier news
07/02/13 - Dwyer Instruments introduces the new Series UTC ultrasonic liquid transmitters and Model UTS ultrasonic liquid transmitter sensors to their range of practical and affordable instrumentation.
Supplier news
18/06/12 - Now available from Dwyer Instruments, series PAFS-1000 averaging airflow sensors are suitable for sensing differential pressure in HVAC systems.
Supplier news
02/05/12 - The 607D DIN series of pressure transmitters from Dwyer Instruments are capable of sensing both air pressure and the pressure of a variety of non-conductive, non-corrosive gases
Supplier news
24/04/12 - Model 471B digital thermo anemometers from Dwyer Instruments are versatile devices that are capable of simultaneously measuring air velocity or air volume, and temperature.
Contact Dwyer Instruments
(Head office) Update these details
Unit 1/11 Waverley Dr
(PO Box 359)
Unanderra
NSW 2526
Tel: 02 42722055
Fax: 02 4272 4055
Contact Dwyer Instruments
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.