Air & Velocity Sensors by Dwyer Instruments
Dwyer’s extensive range is functional and specified to many industries. The range includes:
- The Series AAFS Adjustable Air Flow Paddle Switch is capable of detecting a wide range of air velocities with minimal user calibration. Quality features include a stainless steel vane, galvanized steel base, and ABS enclosure.
- The Series AVFS Adjustable Air Flow Switch is specifically designed to monitor air flow in ducts and provides a 3 A contact output to indicate a change or loss of flow. The AVFS provides a ±5% set-point repeatability across a full scale range of 1-10 m/s (197-1969 fpm) and includes a mounting bracket for quick duct mounting.
- The Series AVUL Air Velocity Transmitter quickly and accurately measures air velocity or volumetric flow in imperial or metric units. Simultaneous current and voltage outputs on all models provide universal inputs to monitoring equipment while the output range, units, and 0 to 5/10 VDC output can be configured via local DIP switches. The optional integral display, or the portable remote display tool, provide a convenient way to locally monitor process values and configure the unit. Models are available in 3% and 5% accuracy models to suit a variety of needs, and the optional BACnet MS/TP or Modbus® RTU/ASCII communication protocol allows units to be daisy-chained while providing access to all of the velocity and flow data, as well as additional information such as air temperature.
- The Series FLST Airflow Measurement Station is easy to install -- simply connect the tubing to the station fittings, then to a differential pressure manometer, gage, transmitter or switch. Single or multiple airflow elements are factory mounted and pre-piped in a casing designed for flanged connection to the duct work. Standard materials consist of a G90 galvanized casing and 6063-T5 anodized aluminum flow sensors, suitable for most HVAC applications. The Series FLST utilizes an airflow averaging element in a head-type device, generating a differential (velocity) pressure signal similar to the orifice, venturi, and other had producing primary elements. Strategically located sensing ports continually sample the total and static pressures when inserted normal to flow.Total pressure sensed by the upstream ports are continually averaged within the airflow element in an isolated chamber. The static sensing ports are averaged in a second isolation chamber. Multiple elements are joined together for connection to a differential measurement device (gage, transmitter, etc.) for flow measurement and indication purposes.
- The Series PAFS-1000 Averaging Flow Sensor is ideal for sensing differential pressure in the inlet section of variable air volume terminal units and fan terminal units. Units can also be used to sense differential pressure at other locations in the main or branch duct systems. The "H" port senses total pressure and the "L" port senses static pressure. The difference between these signals is the differential, or velocity pressure. For models PAFS-1002 to PAFS-1005, up to four sensing points and lengths of 3-5/32" to 9-29/32" (8.02 to 25.26 cm) to accommodate box size diameters of 4" to 16" (10.16 to 40.64 cm) are available. For models PAFS-1006 to PAFS -1011, up to 10 sensing points and lengths from 12-1/2" to 23-29/32" (31.75 to 60.72 cm) are available to accommodate appropriately sized duct dimensions.
