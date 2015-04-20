Air Quality and Gas Instruments by Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer’s extensive range is functional and specified to many industries. The range includes:

The SERIES CDT Carbon Dioxide and Temperature Transmitters accurately monitor the CO2 concentration and temperature in indoor environments to help achieve energy savings. For increased sensor accuracy, a single beam dual wavelength nondispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor is used to automatically correct the measurement in both occupied* and unoccupied buildings against light source aging effects. The single beam dual wavelength sensor technology provides the highest level of accuracy compared to Automatic Baseline Correction methods which can unintentionally shift the calibration based on CO2 levels and barometric pressure conditions. In order to achieve a higher level of accuracy, the Series CDT includes digital barometric pressure adjustment and the ability to field-calibrate the sensor. For applications that require visual indication, the wall mount configurations of the Series CDT can be ordered with an integral LCD display. Push buttons are standard on all configurations of the transmitters for access to the menu structure, but wall mount configurations can be ordered without the buttons. To prevent tampering, the action of the buttons can be locked out using an internal dip switch selection.

APPLICATIONS

Lighting control

Building energy conservation

HVAC applications in hospitals, schools, and commercial buildings

Demand control ventilation

Odour control

