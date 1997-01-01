Workplace Drug Testing Kits: Highly Accurate, Reliable & Australian Standard Certified
Drug Detection Solutions provide reliable, Australian Standard Certified preliminary drug testing kits suitable for workplace safety and compliance requirements.
Designed for use across the mining, construction, transport, security, commercial or law enforcement industries, our testing kits contain high quality components, greatly reducing the potential for false positives and false negatives.
We offer both urine and oral fluids (saliva) testing kits to cater for your specific requirements:
Secure4 Multi-Drug Test Cups
Rapid, reliable, cost-effective drug detection solution
The Secure4 multi-drug test cup is a lateral flow, rapid, qualitative, competitive immunoassay for the determination of Drug-of-Abuse (DOA) and/or their metabolites in human urine.
- Certified to Australian Standards (AS/NZS 4308:2008)
- All-in-one testing for six drugs of abuse
- Rapid, accurate, results in approx. 5 mins
- Up to 27-month shelf life
- Key-activated split urine cup (ship specimen direct to lab)
- Tamper-proof seal
- In-built temperature and adulteration indication panels
- Manufactured in Germany
Oratect® XP/5 & III Oral Fluid (Saliva) Drug Test Kits
Rapid, reliable, cost-effective drug detection solutions
Manufactured in the USA, Branan Oratect® Oral Fluid (Saliva)
Drug Test Kits are a one-step, "swab test" style device offering rapid results.
- Certified to Australian Standards (AS/NZ 4760:2006)
- One-step testing for five (Oratect® XP/5) or six drugs (Oratect® III) drugs of abuse
- Oral swab-style device - no spitting
- User-friendly and non-invasive
- Rapid testing: results in under 5 minutes
- Manufactured in USA
