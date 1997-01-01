Industrial-grade Breathalysers: Highly Accurate, Reliable & Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified.
Drug Detection Solutions provide reliable, accurate, industrial-grade, breath-alcohol testing instruments suitable for workplace safety and compliance requirements.
Designed for use across the mining, construction, transport, security, commercial or law enforcement industries, all of our devices use fuel-cell technology and are Australian Standard AS 3547-1997Certified.
We currently offer two main models to cater for your specific requirements:
AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser
Robust industrial designs with accurate readings
Truly a state of the art instrument, the portable AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser offers both quantitative (direct) and qualitative (passive) sampling to detect Ethyl Alcohol from a valid breath sample.
- Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified
- Fuel cell technology
- 2.4” colour touchscreen
- Quantitative and qualitative sampling modes
- Recall readings of
previous breath-alcohol tests
• Create unique user profiles for individual test subjects
- Stores up to 10,000 recordings and can be downloaded to PC
- Optional Bluetooth® printer kit
ALCORapid® - Alcohol Screening Analyser
Hygienic Breathalysers with no mouthpieces required
Suitable for zero-tolerance environments, the ALCORapid® Alcohol-screening Analyser provides a rapid, non-contact pass/fail (qualitative) method of detecting the presence of Ethyl Alcohol from a valid breath sample.
- Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified
- No mouthpieces required - highly hygienic and low cost per test
- Simple pass / fail mode for zero-tolerance environments
- Includes luminous baton and torch functions for traffic safety management applications
- Typically used for fast, cost effective screening of large groups of people
