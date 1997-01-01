Industrial-grade Breathalysers: Highly Accurate, Reliable & Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified.

Drug Detection Solutions provide reliable, accurate, industrial-grade, breath-alcohol testing instruments suitable for workplace safety and compliance requirements.



Designed for use across the mining, construction, transport, security, commercial or law enforcement industries, all of our devices use fuel-cell technology and are Australian Standard AS 3547-1997Certified.

We currently offer two main models to cater for your specific requirements:

AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser

Robust industrial designs with accurate readings

Truly a state of the art instrument, the portable AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser offers both quantitative (direct) and qualitative (passive) sampling to detect Ethyl Alcohol from a valid breath sample.

Australian Standard AS 3547-1997 Certified

Fuel cell technology

2.4” colour touchscreen

Quantitative and qualitative sampling modes

Recall readings of previous breath-alcohol tests

• Create unique user profiles for individual test subjects Stores up to 10,000 recordings and can be downloaded to PC

Optional Bluetooth® printer kit

ALCORapid® - Alcohol Screening Analyser

Hygienic Breathalysers with no mouthpieces required

Suitable for zero-tolerance environments, the ALCORapid® Alcohol-screening Analyser provides a rapid, non-contact pass/fail (qualitative) method of detecting the presence of Ethyl Alcohol from a valid breath sample.