Drager DrugCheck 3000 now testing up to 6 substance classes

The Dräger DrugCheck 3000 available in Australia from Drug Detection Solutions is a police grade saliva drug test recommended for medical, workplace or personal drug testing applications.

Made in Germany predominantly for law enforcement applications, the Dräger DrugCheck 3000 delivers multiple advantages include a speedy detection process consisting of three easy steps, ability to detect up to six substances, unambiguous detection capabilities and compact portable design.

Obtain samples easily and safely

The Dräger DrugCheck 3000 drug testing kit consists of two components - an absorbent collector for obtaining a saliva sample, and a test cassette for the analysis. The test cassette contains the buffer liquid and a window with two test strips, which displays the control and test lines.

To perform the drug test, simply swab the saliva sample, shake the test kit, wait for a brief incubation period, and then start the test. A colour indicator on the swab disappears as soon as it has absorbed enough oral fluid for a test.

The results can be read when the control lines appear in the window. If the test result is negative, a line will appear alongside the respective substance class (drug). This means that none of the target substances was detected in the sample. If a line fails to appear next to one of the substance classes, the result for this substance is positive.

Fast and sensitive drug analysis for up to 6 substances

The Dräger DrugCheck 3000 kit can check individuals for up to six substance classes simultaneously including cocaine, opiates, amphetamine, methamphetamines/designer drugs (e.g. Ecstasy, MDMA), benzodiazepines (e.g. prescription medicines) and cannabis (THC). Of all the substance classes listed, cannabis is consumed most frequently and also the most difficult of all compounds to identify (THC = delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol).

After optimising the Dräger DrugCheck 3000 to detect THC, the test kit now offers two measurement options: depending on the chosen waiting time (pre-incubation) of the test there is a fast option with a higher or sensitive option with a low THC cut-off. The entire test only takes 3 – 5 minutes.

Unambiguous on-the-spot drug detection

TheDräger DrugCheck 3000 features a compact design for easy transportation. Functionally, the kit can be readied quickly and easily for use in roadside drug checks and drug testing in safety-relevant workplaces. With no electrical parts, the test kit makes drug testing safe in hazardous areas and even for point-of-care-testing (POCT) applications.

The disposable DrugCheck 3000 test kit resists manipulation and is hygienic to use.

For more information, please visit www.DrugDetectionSolutions.com.au.