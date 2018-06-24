Convenient and Unobtrusive Approach to Self-Breath Testing in the Workplace!

I would like to enquire about Drug Detection Solutions

Providing convenient and unobtrusive breath testing in the workplace, the 'Self Breath Test' - Wall Bracket & Mounting Board accessories prove to be the perfect companions to the AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalyser.

Wall Bracket (DDS-ALV100WB-MS)

With a lockable enclosure for the AlcoVUE® breathalyser, the wall bracket protects against theft whilst permitting use of the AlcoVUE® in a self-testing environment.

A mouthpiece dispenser is part of the unit and is used to store and display the hygienic, individually-wrapped mouthpieces for the AlcoVUE® breathalyser.

The wall bracket can be used in conjunction with the mounting board (DDS-ALV100-BB) or mounted directly to any wall.

Mounting Board (DDS-ALV100-BB)

The mounting board provides clear instructions on how to use the AlcoVUE® breathalyser. It can be installed in common areas such as staff lunch rooms or at work site entrances to encourage staff to check their breath alcohol levels prior to commencing work.

Made from a sturdy aluminium / polystyrene sandwich panel, the board can be pole mounted or installed flat against a wall and is typically used in conjunction with the security wall bracket (DDS-ALV100WB-MS).

AlcoVUE® Industrial-grade Breathalsyer (DDS-ALV-100)

The AlcoVUE® is a state-of-the-art, highly accurate, industrial-grade breath-alcohol testing solution offering both quantitative (direct) and qualitative (passive) sampling to detect ethyl alcohol from a valid breath sample.



